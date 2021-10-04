SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

