Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $35.38 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

