Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $27.86 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

