Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS opened at GBX 184.45 ($2.41) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -18.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.63.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.