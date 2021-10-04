Morgan Stanley Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $122.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $158.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.