Barclays Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $36.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.28 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

