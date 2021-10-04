17,017 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

