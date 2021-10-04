Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Shares of COST stock opened at $448.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.91 and its 200 day moving average is $404.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

