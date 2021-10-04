XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,676 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

