XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 6,014 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

