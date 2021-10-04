Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Hits $268,781.31

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $268,781.31 and approximately $24,496.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

