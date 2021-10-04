Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). NOV posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.