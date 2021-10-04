Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.0-4.5% to, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.52.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.47 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.