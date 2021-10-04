Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

MOH stock opened at $271.51 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $289.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

