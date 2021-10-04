Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 125,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

