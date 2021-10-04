Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 245,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.78 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

