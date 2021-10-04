eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.