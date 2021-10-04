Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $34.84 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,794 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

