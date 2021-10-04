SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $488.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.07 and its 200-day moving average is $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $336.60 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

