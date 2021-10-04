Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $30.85 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

