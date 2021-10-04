Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $66,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 77.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

CP stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

