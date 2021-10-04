KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.89 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

