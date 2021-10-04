Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

BTDPF stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

