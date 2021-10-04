Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,675,300 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

