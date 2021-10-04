The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 124 ($1.62).

RTN opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £775.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.11. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

