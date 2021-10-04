Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $37.64.
About Bunzl
