Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.