Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $43.98 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

