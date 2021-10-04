Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 640,737 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 640,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

