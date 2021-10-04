Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.78% of Vonage worth $28,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of VG stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.