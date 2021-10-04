Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

