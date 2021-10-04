Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $92.63

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.07 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.