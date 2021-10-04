Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,209 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,263,413 shares of company stock worth $74,253,097. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $57.21 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

