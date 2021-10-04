Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $111,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $475.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.96.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

