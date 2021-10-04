Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 65,727 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,727 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Clearfield worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

CLFD opened at $45.08 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

