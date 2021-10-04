Bank of Montreal Can Has $32.30 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.90 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

