Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

