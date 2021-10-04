Wade G W & Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $106.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.