Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,684 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NTAP stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.