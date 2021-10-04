iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 234,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 498.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

