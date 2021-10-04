KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $278.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

