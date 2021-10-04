KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 423 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $246.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

