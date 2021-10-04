LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $32.32 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.