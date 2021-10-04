Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $231.15 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

