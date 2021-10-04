Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Target Price at $14.79

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.67 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Pretium Resources by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

