SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $222,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE SNX opened at $106.32 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

