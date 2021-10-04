Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.