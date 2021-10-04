Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 37,743 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Dollar Tree worth $227,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.98 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

