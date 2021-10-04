Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Global Payments worth $233,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

