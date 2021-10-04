Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

