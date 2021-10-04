Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 712 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of ARE opened at $194.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

